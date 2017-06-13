Rahul Gandhi to travel abroad to meet grandmother

Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted that he will be travelling to meet his grandmother and family for a few days to spend some time with them.

He does not mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to. Mr Gandhi's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo
Congress leader RS Surjewala,said 'Rahul ji is going to meet his 93yr old grandmother. It's Indian culture to take care of ageing parents and grandparents.'

Rahul Gandhi had in March visited the US, where his mother Sonia Gandhi had gone for a health check-up. Earlier, during the New Year Celebrations, Mr Gandhi had gone to London for a short break.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 16:25 [IST]
