Rahul Gandhi to release commemorative publication of National Herald, mark its comeback

Eight years after it went into cold storage, Rahul Gandhi will release the commemorative publication of National Herald in Bengaluru on Monday. With this Jawaharlal Nehru's newspaper gets a new lease of life from none other than his great-grandson. Vice President Hamid Ansari will release the publication to mark the 70th year of Independence alongside Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

India at a Crossroads: 70 years of Independence will mark the comeback of Nehru's National Herald newspaper. While only a commemorative publication ill be released on Monday, the official launch of the edition and formal print re-launch will be held in New Delhi on June 20. President Pranab Mukherjee is expected to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. National Herald will be published on a weekly basis from New Delhi a year after it emerged in the Digital form. Seven years after it went out of publication, the web edition 'Nationalherald.com' became functional in 2016. It is being headed by Neelabh Misra as editor.

On Monday Rahul Gandhi will release the commemorative publication of National Herald that was first printed in 1938. It was launched as a daily in the vanguard of the Freedom Movement. The newspaper's comeback comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are fighting a legal battle over it. While the BJP especially Subramanian Swamy has made allegations of financial mismanagement against the Gandhi family in the National Herald case, the Congress has deemed it vindictive politics and misinformation and distortion of facts.

Oneindia News