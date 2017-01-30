Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bhiwandi court over defamation case

New Delhi, Jan 30: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will appear in a Bhiwandi court on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Will be in Bhiwandi on Monday morning before heading to Goa," said Gandhi in a tweet, who will be in Maharashtra during the day as he heads from the court-hearing to a political rally in the poll-bound state of Goa.

The case against the Congress Vice President was filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014.

During his party's rally the Congress leader had allegedly then said, "The RSS people had killed Gandhi."

The court had granted him bail after he appeared before it at the last hearing.

IANS