Rahul Gandhi returns after visiting his grandmother in Italy

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who had gone to Italy to meet his maternal grandmother and family, returned to India on Saturday.

Rahul, who had flown to Italy on June 13, also celebrated his birthday on June 19 there.

According to reports, Rahul's grandmother Paola Maino, who is 93-year-old, lives in Italy.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in a veiled jibe, said that Rahul would blame the BJP-led government for all the development work they have done even while in Italy.

In March, Rahul Gandhi had visited the US where his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi had gone for a treatment.

Oneindia News with PTI inputs