Rahul Gandhi responds to Modi, says PM is free to make fun of me

Bahraich, Dec 22: Hours after prime minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the Congress vice president in a rally took potshots at the PM.

Gandhi said: "Farmers and traders are worst hit due to demonetisation. Everything has come to a standstill." Responding to Modi's jibe earlier in the day, Gandhi said: "I asked few questions on corruption. The PM did not answer, instead he made fun of me."

"PM is free to mock me, but he should answer my questions, those questions are from the people of this country," he added. Gandhi also questioned Modi about the 10 packets allegedly given by the Sahara Group to him when he was the Gujarat CM.

Speaking on demotisation, Gandhi said that note ban has destroyed the lives of the poor. "Congress will support the NDA government in fight against corruption but note ban was not against black money. It was against the poor people," he said. He said that the note ban was implemented to write off loans of the rich.

"Modiji said thieves are standing in queues (to deposit old currency). I saw 100-200 people outside a bank. They were not thieves, they were the poor people of India. I did not see a single rich person in the line. There was not one person in suit-boot," he said.

Gandhi raked up the Vijay Mallya issue and said that the business tycoon had lef the country in PM's presence. "How many black money holders have been put in jail by Modi? Not even one; he instead made Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya run away," he said.

Attacking the cashless economy push by the government, Gandhi said that the cashless economy will hurt the poor and the farmers. "They don't use a credit or a debit card, they use cash to make payments," he said.

