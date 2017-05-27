'This isn't the way to run a country', says Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur

"Those not in power are today scared. This is not the way to run a country," said Rahul Gandhi after arriving at the borders of violence-hit Saharanpur. The Vice President of the AICC visited Saharanpur on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi added that the BJP government had failed to ensure law and order in Uttar Pradesh. "There is no place for the poor and weak in India today. Dalits are being oppressed across the country today," Rahul Gandhi added.

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi, along with GN Azad & Raj Babbar, reaches #Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/Va1KZiqFrt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2017

The Congress scion maintained that he intended to go visit the village where caste clashes had claimed lives but was requested against it. "The administration has asked me to return and I will respect that. As and when the situation in under control, I will visit the village too. They had infact stopped me at Uttar Pradesh's borders but I headed here," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Gulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar. Rahul Gandhi who met Dalit families in the region hit by caste clashes assured economic help. En route, the Congress scion met supporters along the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Saharanpur comes days after leaders from his own party reportedly questioned his silence over the caste clases that led to loss of lives. Rahul Gandhi who had refrained from making comments of the Saharanpur clashes decided to visit the district. Even as the police had claimed to stop the Congress Vice President at the borders, Rahul Gandhi went ahead and met families affected by the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier said that Rahul Gandhi would be stopped at the border. "Rahul Gandhi will be stopped at Saharanpur border if he tries to enter the district," Aditya Mishra, ADG (Law and Order) had said. The police had stepped up security on all routes leading to Saharanpur. Rahul Gandhi defied the Uttar Pradesh police who denied permission for him to enter the violence-hit district.

Soon after the Congress said that Rahul Gandhi would visit Dalit families in the locality on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police refused to grant permission. Despite section 144 imposed in the district ahead of his visit, Rahul Gandhi has asked all his supporters including those from Haryana to head to Saharanpur. The violence-hit district saw communal clashes in which lives were lost and many were injured.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in Saharanpur after Mayawati's visit. The police have refused permission to ensure that no more unrest is seen in the locality however, politicians continue to use the situation despite permission being denied.

OneIndia News