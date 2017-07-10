Rahul Gandhi 'met' Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, says Chinese Embassy; Congress denies

The Congress party on Monday denied reports of meeting between party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on July 8, reports said.

However, the Chinese embassy said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on July 8 and "exchanged views" on the "current bilateral relations", reports News18.

Ohh! And 'Bhakts' are precluded from questioning this doublespeak too.

We forget-two BJP mouthpieces & sundry wannabe's get a script! pic.twitter.com/KfrofnNh6Z — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 10, 2017

In reply, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit back at the visit by "three Union minsters to China" and the "bonhomie" at G20 Summit, a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese Xi Jinping.

The reports of meeting between Rahul Gandhi and the Chinese Ambassador have emerged following Congress leader's tweet questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "silence" on the current standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.

Why is our Prime Minister silent on China? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 7, 2017

Both China and India have been engaged in an impasse in the Doklam area for the past three weeks after a Chinese army attempted to build a road. China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area. India argues that since it is a tri-junction involving the three countries, it also has a say in the issue, specially in the backdrop of the 2012 agreement between special representatives of the two countries, that have till now held 19 rounds of talks.

