Rahul Gandhi goes on New Year Holiday

New Delhi, Dec 31: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday that he will be travelling for the next few days.

The Congress leader also took to micro-blogging site to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

I will be traveling for the next few days.Happy New Year to everyone,wishing you and your loved ones success & happiness in this coming year — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 31, 2016

Accoriding to sources, Rahul Gandhi will be back on January 4. As usual, his tweet has set off wild speculation on social media about the choice of his holiday destination though he has not stated whether he is going on a vacation.

On Twitter, many trolled him for his trip - when there are severe problems in the country - while his followers wished him a happy stay.

OneIndia News