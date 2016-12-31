Rahul Gandhi goes on New Year Holiday

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday that he will be travelling for the next few days.

The Congress leader also took to micro-blogging site to wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Accoriding to sources, Rahul Gandhi will be back on January 4. As usual, his tweet has set off wild speculation on social media about the choice of his holiday destination though he has not stated whether he is going on a vacation.

On Twitter, many trolled him for his trip - when there are severe problems in the country - while his followers wished him a happy stay.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 16:13 [IST]
