Rahul Gandhi creates Indira magic in Telangana, Congress says they will return to power

The visit by Rahul Gandhi to the Sangareddy district in Telangana is being compared to the one made by Indira Gandhi in 1979. Many in the Telangana Congress who were present at the 1979 rally drew similarities with the one addressed by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Indira Gandhi had launched a poll campaign in 1979 after the Congress had been wiped out by the Janata Party wave in 1977. By 1980 Indira returned to power with a massive mandate by winning the Medak Lok Sabha seat under which the Sangareddy district falls.

Congressmen say that the situation is similar today. Rahul Gandhi chose the same venue that his grandmother had in 1979. The Congress leaders who were part of the Indira rally say that Rahul too drew a huge crowd which was cheering him. It was very similar and Rahul will create the magic that Indira did said that Congress leaders who were part of the rally.

A Congress leader Narasaiah told a newspaper that he was 25 years old when Indira addressed the rally back in 1979. It was the same ground and during that rally she promised jobs. After she won the Medak seat she set up many industries which led to the creation of lakhs of jobs, he also said.

OneIndia News