Rahul chose to attack PM when nation stands united against terrorism, says Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday reacted to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Amarnath terror attack.

She said,''Upon return from strategic&very well known holiday Gandhi has chosen to attack PM, especially when nation stands united against terrorism.''

She further said,''Mr. Gandhi speaks about personal gain, now everybody in our country knows and history has given evidence that when it comes to challenges with regard to Kashmir those challenges are given out to country courtesy the Nehru-Gandhi family.''

"There are few questions he needs to answer, that when Cong representative MS Aiyar goes to Pak and says please help us remove Narendra Modi and his government so that we can come back to power, is that strategy for Rahul Gandhi's personal gain or is that political strategy?" asked textile minister.

Irani also said that when he comes back to India he needs to find one statement which he needs to give against the Modi.

Earlier today, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims, indicating that the Congress will sharpen its criticism over the Centre's Kashmir policy.

OneIndia News