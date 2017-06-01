Rahul corners Centre over unemployment, says Modi making ‘false promises'

In a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said youth were roaming the streets looking for jobs while Prime Minister Modi is making false promises.

Addressing a rally in Sangareddy, Rahul also trained gun at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that he had not fulfilled aspirations of the people.

Poore Hindustan mein yuva bhatak raha hai,naukri dhoon raha hai aur udhar Modiji aur idhar aapke CM jhoote vaade kar rahe hain:Rahul Gandhi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

After Congress comes to power in the state,you will see 'made in Telangana' written behind your mobile phone,we will give jobs: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/4wuH3p9QGR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

He said if Congress is voted to power in Telangana then it would create job opportunities, adding, "you will see 'made in Telangana' written behind your mobile phone."

Rahul is on a tour of South India to strengthen the opposition's campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Telangana Praja Garjana' roadshow today began from the Begumpet Airport, went cross the city and ended with a public meeting around at Sangareddy.

On June 3, he will be attending the birthday celebrations of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M Karunanidhi.

The big birthday bash of the DMK supremo will also be attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress parliamentary party chief Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, to name a few.

