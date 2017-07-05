Rahul calls Modi 'weak', says PM did not discuss H1B visa issue with Trump

New Delhi, July 5: Stepping up his attack, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed Narendra Modi as a 'weak' Prime Minister for not discussing the H1B visa issue during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"India has a weak PM," Rahul said on Twitter and tagged along two news reports including one on the Modi government accepting US reference to Jammu and Kashmir as 'Indian-administered Kashmir'.

The first headline reads, "H-1B didn't figure in Modi-Trump talks. While the second headline reads, MEA accepts US use of 'administered Kashmir'."

By referring to Modi as weak PM, Rahul in a way was paying back in the same manner as the BJP leader had described Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Several BJP leaders including Arun Jaitley, Uma Bharti among others had referred to Singh as weak prime minister for his failure to rein in errant allies.

Congress has stepped up the offensive against the Modi government particularly at a time during the Prime Minister's high-octane visits to the US and Israel.

"This is Modi's 65th foreign visit and in the last three years, we have seen that his foreign visits are aimed at addressing and pleasing the domestic audience," senior AICC spokesman Ajay Maken had said on Tuesday.

PTI