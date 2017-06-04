Rahul attacks Modi on unemployment issue again in Guntur

Reiterating that the Union Government had failed miserably on the job creation front, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Modi-led government had promised two crore jobs, but failed to give even one lakh.

Addressing a rally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Rahul said the Congress will grant special status to the state if voted to power.

Andhra Pradesh: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, JD(U)'s Sharad Yadav, CPI's D Raja at a public rally in Guntur. pic.twitter.com/0B0IL2CXnN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

"Modiji ne kaha tha 2 crore Yuvaon ko rozgaar doonga, ek lakh ko bhi nahi diya (Modi ji had said he will give jobs to 2 crore youth, even a lakh did not get jobs)," he said.

Even during a rally in Telengana's Sangareddy on Thursday, the Congress vice-president had said youth were roaming the streets looking for jobs while Prime Minister Modi was making false promises.

Rahul is on a tour of South India to strengthen the opposition's campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

After visiting Telangana and Tamil Nadu, where he attended Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations, Rahul is now in Andhra to address a rally in Guntur.

[Black flags waved ahead of Rahul's Guntur rally]

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and a host of other leaders also attended the public meeting at Guntur to launch an attack on the TDP and the BJP.

OneIndia News