'Rahul, Akhilesh are on same boat': BJP on 'dynasty politics'

The row over Rahul Gandhi's 'dynasty politics' remark is just refusing to end, with the BJP now training guns at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for defending the Congress vice president.

Akhilesh Yadav had on Thursday said world history was replete with examples of people taking a plunge into politics due to their family background.

[Akhilesh Yadav defends Rahul Gandhi's dynasty remarks]

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao told news agency ANI that Congress and Samajwadi Party were functioning like" private limited companies".

"Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are on the same boat. Neither of them deserve to be the leaders of their political parties as they have been given leadership on a platter by their parents," he told ANI.

Roa said people of India have taught both Rahul and Akhilesh a serious lesson, adding that both got what they deserved.

The Congress vice president, while addressing students at the University of California, Berkeley, cited examples of the SP, the DMK and even Bollywood to buttress his point that several prominent Indians were born into famous families.

Rahul also drew flak from different quarters especially from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which called him a "failed dynast".

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said, "A failed dynast spoke on a failed political journey in the US...Fact that he says that dynasts and dynasties are the very fulcrum of India in itself is an anomaly."

[Don't 'b*****it' on dynasty, you have to earn respect: Rishi Kapoor tells Rahul Gandhi]

Rahul had earlier said, "Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Akhilesh (Yadav son of Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party), (MK) Stalin (son of M Karunanidhi in DMK), Abhishek Bachchan (son of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan) -- are all examples of dynastic legacy, also (Mukesh and Anil) Ambani (son of Dhirubhai Ambani), that's how the entire country is running."

OneIndia News