Racial attack in Bengaluru? Arunachal youth found injured, unconscious

A 22-year-old Arunachal youth was found injured and unconscious by policemen in Koramangala in the wee hours of Sunday. Two days after he was found, the Arunachal student association in Bengaluru filed a complaint suspecting assault in the case. The victim, Khaudan Khangham, was found with injuries less than a kilometre away from a pub where he works as a waiter. The beat policemen who found him admitted him to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences where he is currently under observation.

"He was found at around 1.50 am on Sunday. Policemen admitted him to a hospital and we were keeping a tab. We weren't able to get any information from him since he was unconscious. His wallet and phone was intact. It was only on Monday that a students' association came to file a complaint suspecting assault on him. We have taken up the case for investigations," said Boralingaiah, DCP, Southeast. The police have formed two teams to gather more evidence in the case.

With no eyewitnesses and the victim still in coma, the police are compelled to rely on CCTV footage in the area to figure what transpired. While the complaint doesn't speak largely about it being a racial attack, members of the Arunachal students association feel that given earlier instances of people from North East being targeted, they were not ready to rule out the possibility of this being a racial attack. The police are currently not ruling out any possibility, either deliberate attack or probable accident.

OneIndia News