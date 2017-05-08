Race for Karnataka Congress president post: It is more than mere caste politics

Workers' favourite, eyesore for senior leaders

Emerging as a strong contender for the party president post is Vokkaliga leader D K Shivakumar. Post S M Krishna's exit from the Congress, he is the only prominent Vokkaliga leader in the party and the that is a vote base that the Congress does not want to lose. While dozens of office bearers from and outside his community batting for him, he continues to be an eyesore for the senior leaders. Senior leaders believe that D K Shivakumar being the mass leader he is will create a dual power centre. Moreover, he is from the Cauvery belt where the Chief Minister also hails from. Having two leaders from the same region may disappoint workers from places like north Karnataka is another argument by those opposing him.