Rabri Devi’s matrimonial ad for her 2 sons: Only sanskari bahus, no mall-going girls

Patna, June 12: Who says sanskar (tradition and culture) is the domain of the RSS and the BJP only? Even the former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi strongly believes in the idea of upholding Indian sanskar.

That is why the wife of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is now looking for sanskari brides for her two bachelor sons-- Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who are in their 20s.

During the 70th birthday celebration of Lalu on Sunday, Rabri expressed her desire to have daughters-in-law who are well-cultured. Rabri also insisted that the would-be-brides for her sons should be the ones who don't visit malls and cinema halls.

Probably, Rabri thinks that girls who love to go for shopping in malls and enjoy films in theatres are not "cultured".

"Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don't want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me)," Rabri was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

While Rabri strongly detest malls, her family is alleged to be involved in a "soil to mall" scam. Obviously, the entire family denies the allegations labelled by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

The former CMs two sons are part of the Nitish Kumar government. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the deputy chief minister of Bihar and Tej Pratap Yadav is heading the health ministry portfolio.

On the occasion of the 70th birthday, the Yadav patriarch was seen cutting a huge cake with his family members. Even Bihar CM wished Lalu on the special day. In recent times, reports stated that all is not well with the RJD and the JD(U)--the ruling alliance in Bihar--after allegations of corruption surfaced against Lalu and his family members.

