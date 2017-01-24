R-Day chief guest, Abu Dhabi crown prince, arrives in Delhi

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day parade, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince, who is on a three-day visit to India, was recieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Palam airport.

The Crown Prince will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday after which he will visit Rajghat.

He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House. India and UAE will also exchange agreements during the bilateral interactions.

Indian diaspora has a significant presence in UAE and the two countries share considerable history in trade and commercial ties.

UAE is looking to move away from crude oil based economy to an innovation-driven economy. India can play significant role in helping UAE in acheiving that.

Meanwhile, India would look to attract investments from the Arab nation.

