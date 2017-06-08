PV Sindhu won bronze in Olympics say textbooks in Karnataka, mistakes galore

'Philipens', 'Presian', Sania instead of Saina, upside down printing, ink smudges and factual errors are just a few mistakes that have been found in Government of Karnataka textbooks. Students, teachers and school managements are haggard with the textbooks that are riddled with errors in terms of spellings, facts, printing as well as quality.
'Sporting' errors
Class 10 textbook on physical education has generously mixed up tennis ace Sania Mirza and Badminton champion Saina Nehwal. In yet another error, the textbook credits P V Sindhu of winning a Bronze medal in Olympics when in reality she won the silver medal. The fact that 'won' became 'wone' did not go unnoticed. What amazed school management is the fact that despite the textbook displaying a photo of P V Sindhu holding her silver medal, the text read 'securing a bronze medal in 2016 Olympics held in Brazil in her highest achievement'.
of 'Philipens' and 'Presian'
The social science textbook is riddled with spelling mistakes. Names of places like Philippines and Persia have been misspelt as 'Philipens' and 'Presian'. Grammar has been thrown into the air with the textbook committee members failing to distinguish between singulars and plurals and sentence structure. History may not have been rewritten but rules of English grammar have been rewritten in the History textbooks.
Language no bar for errors
Mistakes were identified in language textbooks as well by teachers. While quality was a concern, printing errors and lack of clarity also bothered many. Words have been misspelt even in the Kannada textbooks indicating that mistakes are not limited to English. These are in fact the revised textbooks cleared by the Baraguru Ramachandrappa committee
Self-defense lessons not spared either
Chapters on self-defense in the Physical Education textbooks not only have bad grammar but also spelling errors. Incorrect words have been used to explain a procedure or movement. The sketches corresponding to the text may have actually saved this chapter from turning into a complete disaster.
Ink smudges, blank pages and upside down printing
Many textbooks, especially English and Mathematics textbooks were reported to be faulty with printing errors. While ink smudges made text illegible in some textbooks, the text was printed upside down in many. Schools management also complained of finding blank pages and ink smudged pages. While the school managements have raised the issue, the Karnataka Textbook Society seems to have no clue about the glaring errors. society chairman has called for a meeting on June 12 and the decision about a review panel will be finalised then
OneIndia News