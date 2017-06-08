PV Sindhu won bronze in Olympics say textbooks in Karnataka, mistakes galore

Ink smudges, blank pages and upside down printing

Many textbooks, especially English and Mathematics textbooks were reported to be faulty with printing errors. While ink smudges made text illegible in some textbooks, the text was printed upside down in many. Schools management also complained of finding blank pages and ink smudged pages. While the school managements have raised the issue, the Karnataka Textbook Society seems to have no clue about the glaring errors. society chairman has called for a meeting on June 12 and the decision about a review panel will be finalised then

OneIndia News