Punjab: Voting for Congress is like voting for drug peddlers, says Kejriwal

Kalanaur (Pb), Dec 30: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Congress and the Akali Dal have a "secret alliance" for the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls and state Congress chief Amarinder Singh and Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia have "decided not to take action against each other".

Votes polled to the Congress will be votes for the "drug dealers" of Punjab, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told rallies at Kalanaur and Kahnuwan in this district. He was accompanied by AAP candidates from Dera Baba Nanak and Qadian Gurpartap Singh Khushalpur and Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki respectively.

Kejriwal alleged that Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder have "looted the state in turns" and the people, "in the absence of any other option", had to vote for one of them, adding that with the emergence of AAP, the voters of Punjab now have a "healthy option" to save the state.

"After AAP forms the government in Punjab, the status of historical city will be given to Kalanaur. As per the requirements of the people, a government college, a modern hospital, a sports stadium, a sugar mill and a museum for Christians will be constructed at Kalanaur," he said.

In an attack on Amarinder, Kejriwal alleged that the Congress leader was again trying to "befool" the people of Punjab on the pretext of providing employment by filling up "fake job cards".

Quoting the notification issued by Amarinder's government in the state in 2002, he alleged that right after taking charge in March, the former chief minister had held a cabinet meeting in April "to ban recruitments in the state".

"Captain (Amarinder) was the one who started the contract system in government jobs in Punjab and passed orders to ban recruitment in government jobs. The old pension scheme was abolished by him during his 2002 tenure," alleged Kejriwal.

He claimed that as per the Congress leader's promise of providing a government job to every family, the government would have to create 60 lakh new jobs.

"Does he have any plan for creation of new jobs?," he asked.

Kejriwal said AAP has promised to give jobs to 25 lakh youths and claimed that it has a detailed plan for that. Saying old age pension, widow pension and handicapped pension will be raised to Rs 2,500 per month, he also promised to revive the old age pension scheme for government employees. The AAP leader assured the people that his party would get their money swallowed by chit fund companies back by impounding properties of those companies.

He dubbed Amarinder's promise to curb the drug menace in state as "fake" alleging that it was the Congress leader who had opposed to a CBI inquiry against "drug lord" Majithia.

"Whenever I talk about sending Majithia to jail, Captain Saab comes to fight with me. Both Sukhbir Singh Badal and Captain are challenging me to contest the election against them, but I will continue to fight against the mafia raj and drugs," said Kejriwal.

PTI