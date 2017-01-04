Polling in Punjab and Uttarakhand would be held in a single phase on February 4 and 15 respectively, said Chief Election Commisioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday.

Punjab has 117 assembly seats while Uttarakhand has 70 seats.

Punjab is currently being ruled by Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition, Uttarakhand has a Congress government.

Zaidi also announced elaborate steps being taken to conduct the polls smoothly.

"The ECI will ensure level playing field for inclusive, free and fair elections, by curbing muscle power and abuse of money," he said.

The EC has also took note of noise pollution during campaigns and urged the parties to avoid using loudspeakers.

"Sound pollution is a concern, no use of loudspeakers after 10pm. Police and electoral officers will ensure clampdown on it," he said.

He said a strict expenditure monitor mechanism has been put in place to curb black money use in campaigns.

"The limit for expenses for candidates is Rs 28 lakh for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand & Rs 20 lakh for Manipur and Goa," he said.

The CEC also announced the poll dates for Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh. The polls in Manipur would be helkd in two phases, while in UP it would be held in seven phases.

The counting and results of polls in all states would take place on March 11.

