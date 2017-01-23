Punjab STILL ‘drug capital’ of India: Here is why

Punjab continues to live up to its reputation as the drug capital of the country. After the dates for the Punjab assembly elections 2017 were announced earlier this month, there has been a seizure of 1,134 kilograms of drugs from the state.

Official data that has been compiled since the election dates were announced for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, suggests that drugs worth Rs 10.30 crore have been seized.



The total seizure of drugs from the 5 poll bound states was at 1,485 kilograms worth Rs 10.30 crore. Out of this seizures in Punjab alone was at 1,134 kgs worth Rs 9.06 crore. In UP, Rs 286.65 kg worth Rs 83.58 lakh was seized, while in Goa it was drugs worth Rs 17.22 lakh.

Seizures worth Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 7.62 lakh were reported in Uttarakhand and Manipur respectively. When it comes to liquor, UP tops the list. 3.95 lakh litres worth Rs 10.7 crore. In Punjab, the seizure was worth Rs 1.14 crore while in Uttarakhand and Manipur the seizures were worth Rs 72.91 lakh and 7.5 lakh respectively. In Goa the seizure was worth Rs 1.35 lakh.

OneIndia News