Punjab: Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East seat

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Sunday confirmed that Navjot Singh Sidhu would contest assembly elections from Amritsar East, a seat previously held by his wife Navjot Kaur.

He will be an MLA, Amritsar East seat has been given to him: Captain Amarinder Singh,Cong on Navjot Singh Sidhu #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/YXSblMKZQI — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Amarinder also exuded confidence that he would win the Lambi assembly seat, where he is contesting against Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal.

Jisne (Parkash Singh Badal) Punjab ka ye haal banaya, usse ladunga mai aur haraaunga: Captain Amarinder Singh on contesting from Lambi seat pic.twitter.com/4FXFxMagbA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Cricketer turned politician joined the Congress on Sunday. He took the decision during a meeting with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi which was held a short while ago.

Sidhu who quit the BJP, kept everyone guessing as to which party he would join. He was in talks with the Aam Admi Party a few months back. However, talks with AAP broke down following which he sent out feelers to the Congress.

Sidhu, according to sources, has been assured of the Deputy Chief Minister's post if the Congress wins the elections.

OneIndia News