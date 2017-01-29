Punjab: Sacrilege incident comes to light in Lambi

Muktsar, Jan 29: In another sacrilege incident, a few torn pages of a religious book were found in front of a shop in Punjab Lambi region. Lambi is the assembly constituency where Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal is contesting against Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.

Though no arrest has been made yet, police said a case under relevant sections including 295 A of the IPC has been registered against unidentified men.

"Few pages of Gutka Sahib were found in front of a shop at Kattianwali village on Sunday in the morning by some locals," SSP Muktsar Dhruman H Nimbale said. Police said pages might have been thrown on Saturday night in front of a kirana shop. CCTV footage around the crime scene is being inspected by police to track the accused.

"We are also asking the help of villagers to identify in CCTV footage who could be behind this incident," said SSP.

Significantly, village Kattianwali falls in Lambi assembly constituency from where Badal, Congress leader and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and AAP candidate Jarnail Singh are all contesting polls. Notably, sacrilege incidents have become a major issue in the high-stakes assembly polls with both AAP and Congress vowing to arrest the culprits, if voted to power.

Significantly, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the CBI to conduct inquiry into the sacrilege incident at Bahbal Kalan in Faridkot district.

