Punjab: Rahul Gandhi finalises candidates list

New Delhi, Jan 10: After returning from a break, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a series of meetings with senior party leaders and finalised the list of the remaining 40 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections.

The Congress's Central Election Committee meeting for Punjab was held on Tuesday afternoon and was attended by party President Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and other leaders.

"Punjab's final list of candidates has been finalised and it is likely to be announced tomorrow (Wednesday)," said a party source.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who will contest as Congress nominee from Amritsar-East constituency, will join the party in a day or two, according to the source.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 4.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders at his residence to discuss the strategy ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states starting from February 4.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also attended the meeting at Rahul's residence. This was Rahul's first meeting with party leaders after returning from a break.

