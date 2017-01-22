Highlights of BJP’s Punjab manifesto: Land to Dalits, financial help to families hit by militancy

Jalandhar, Jan 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections 2017, scheduled on February 4, promised a slew of populist schemes like providing sugar and ghee at low prices, houses to the poor, land to Dalits and backwards, besides assuring Rs five lakh assistance to the families affected by militancy.

Punjab: Arun Jaitley releases BJP's manifesto for Punjab elections in Jalandhar #PunjabPolls pic.twitter.com/TWjzG9IWMi — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Union Minister Arun Jaitley released the manifesto document in Jalandhar on Sunday. Jaitley said that the BJP's manifesto was particularly aimed at improving the social infrastructure in Punjab. The finance minister slammed the Congress for its policies which he alleged paved the way for militancy in Punjab in 1980s and termed its 2002-2007 tenure in power as "most dishonest and corrupt".

The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance has been in power in Punjab since 2007.

Jaitley said the SAD-BJP government in Punjab is already running atta-dal scheme. The BJP manifesto has promised providing 2 kg ghee for Rs 25 per kilo and 5 kg sugar at Rs 10 a kilo to the blue card holders in the state.

Here we bring you the highlights of BJP manifesto:

Land, housing and job sops: In its 16-page manifesto, the BJP has assured a house to every poor family besides promising a 5-8 marla plot of land to Dalits and those belonging to backward class. The SAD ally has also promised a job to at least one member from each family.

Financial aid to militancy-affected families: The BJP manifesto has also announced Rs five lakh in financial assistance to the families which were affected by militancy in Punjab. It also talks of setting up of a 'Farmers Income Commission' which will provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of traders or farmers in the event of their sudden death.

Education for girl students: On the education front, the manifesto assures making free the studies of girls till doctorate degree level.

Sops for retired people, journalists: It also talks of implementing the seventh pay commission, raising the age of retirement to 60 years and group housing for journalists, among others.

OneIndia News