Punjab govt frames scheme to provide financial assistance to acid attack victims

Chandigarh, May 23: Punjab Minister Razia Sultana on Monday said that the government is framing a comprehensive scheme to provide security and financial assistance to acid attack victims in order to make self-reliant.

She said that the state financial assistance to acid attack victims scheme 2017 has been chawked out and submitted for approval of the cabinet in this regard.

According to the minister, the scheme envisages Rs 8,000 financial assistance per month to the victims by the social security and women and child development department in case of 40 per cent or more disability after the attack.

The social security and women and child development minister said apart from the scheme, financial assistance to acid attack victims is also being provided under various notifications issued by the home department.

She said that there is also a provision of Rs 3 lakh as a financial assistance for the treatment of other wounds, adding that an adhoc relief of Rs 25,000 is given to the victims immediately after an acid attack, whereas Rs 5 lakh is provided to the dependents of the victims, who had succumbed to injuries.

Razia said that the health department has already issued strict instructions to all the government and private hospitals to start the treatment of the acid attack victims immediately.

OneIndia News