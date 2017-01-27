Punjab election: AAP violates SC ruling again; promises deputy CM post to a Dalit

While releasing their compiled manifesto for Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that a Dalit would be made the deputy chief minister if the party came to power. The poll promise, however, is a violation of the Supreme Court's January 2 order against parties seeking votes on the basis of religion, caste or creed.

While the AAP has released manifestos for different sectors and issues separately at different intervals, a combined manifesto was released by state leaders including Bhagwant Mann on Friday. The Dalit manifesto of the AAP was released in November 2016, much before the Supreme Court order, when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised the deputy CM post to a Dalit. However, the party's reiteration of the earlier promise comes as a clear violation of the SC order, which had held that any appeal for votes on the ground of religion amounts to corrupt practices under electoral laws.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had earlier been censured by the Election Commission for his 'accept cash for vote', remark during a rally in Goa.

OneIndia News