Punjab: ED seizes Rs 58 lakh cash from Ludhiana trader

Chandigarh, Dec 27: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash worth over Rs 58 lakh from the premises of a trader in Ludhiana in Punjab. This included Rs 4.50 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 1.50 lakh in foreign currency.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of ED swooped down on the premises of a spice trader in Ludhiana's Kitchlu Nagar area. The seizure included Rs 54 lakh in Rs 100 notes and Rs 4.50 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination, the ED officials said on Tuesday.

The ED also seized foreign currency, including the US and Singapore dollars, valuing Rs 1.50 lakh, from the asafoetida ('hing') trader. Earlier, ED had conducted three operations in Chandigarh this month.

In its first operation, ED had seized Rs 2.19 crore, including Rs 17.74 lakh in Rs 2,000 denomination, from the house of cloth merchant on December 14.

On December 16, the ED sleuths recovered about Rs 30 lakh cash, including Rs 18 lakh in new currency along with 2.5 kg gold from the premises of a tailor here.

In the third operation, ED had seized Rs 50 lakh, including Rs 46.80 lakh in new currency, from the premises of the owner of an educational institute here on December 18.

