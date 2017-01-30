Punjab: Crorepatis rule poll list; Sidhu highest earner

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 87 out of the 94 candidates from the Akali Dal are crorepatis, the Congress has 103 and the Aam Aadmi Party not far behind with 71.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Going by the declarations made by the candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2017, it is clear that a majority of them are crorepatis. Eighty-seven out of the 94 candidates from the Akali Dal are crorepatis. The scenario in the Congress is no different with 103 out of the 117 candidates declaring assets in crores.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 71 of the 112 candidates of the Aam Admi Party are crorepatis. Of the 1,145 candidates in the fray, 428 have assets in crores.

Punjab: Crorepatis rule poll list; Sidhu highest earner
Congress party candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu with other leaders at an election campaign rally for Punjab Assembly elections at Verka, about 25 km from Amritsar. Photo credit: PTI

Cricketer-turned-politician and Congress nominee from Amritsar (east) Navjot Singh Sidhu has declared an annual income of Rs 9.9 crore. He is followed by liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, an independent candidate from Abohar, with Rs 5 crore and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal with Rs 2.28 crore.

The SAD-BJP coalition has fielded 12 candidates with criminal background, while AAP and Lok Insaaf Party have fielded 14. The Congress has fielded 14 candidates with a criminal background. In all, 101 candidates are facing criminal charges. Of these, 78 are involved in serious crimes. Four candidates are facing murder charges, while 11 others have attempted murder cases registered against them.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

crores, punjab, assembly polls 2017, aap, sad, akali dal, congress, bjp

Other articles published on Jan 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 