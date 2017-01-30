Punjab: Crorepatis rule poll list; Sidhu highest earner

Going by the declarations made by the candidates for the Punjab assembly elections 2017, it is clear that a majority of them are crorepatis. Eighty-seven out of the 94 candidates from the Akali Dal are crorepatis. The scenario in the Congress is no different with 103 out of the 117 candidates declaring assets in crores.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 71 of the 112 candidates of the Aam Admi Party are crorepatis. Of the 1,145 candidates in the fray, 428 have assets in crores.

Cricketer-turned-politician and Congress nominee from Amritsar (east) Navjot Singh Sidhu has declared an annual income of Rs 9.9 crore. He is followed by liquor baron Shiv Lal Doda, an independent candidate from Abohar, with Rs 5 crore and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal with Rs 2.28 crore.

The SAD-BJP coalition has fielded 12 candidates with criminal background, while AAP and Lok Insaaf Party have fielded 14. The Congress has fielded 14 candidates with a criminal background. In all, 101 candidates are facing criminal charges. Of these, 78 are involved in serious crimes. Four candidates are facing murder charges, while 11 others have attempted murder cases registered against them.

