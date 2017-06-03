Punjab CM Amarinder meets Rahul, discusses cabinet expansion

New Delhi, June 3: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed expansion of his cabinet and allegations of benami transactions against state minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

Sources said Amarinder Singh informed the Congress vice president about the judicial inquiry initiated into allegations that Punjab Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh had acquired sand mines through his company's employees during auctions held recently.

The Punjab chief minister dismissed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sukhpal Khaira questioning the integrity and honesty of Justice (Retd) J S Narang, who is probing all aspects of the recent sand mine auctions.

A section of the media has levelled allegations of benami transactions' against Gurjit Singh. "Let the report of the judicial inquiry come in. Let us not crucify the minister without proof," he said.

He rejected Khaira's contention that Justice Narang should recuse himself from the inquiry since his son had appeared as counsel for Rana Gurjit's relative in some case.

Describing his meeting with Gandhi as routine', Amarinder said it had been over a month since he had last met the party vice president and had hence called on him on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed the expansion of the Punjab cabinet which is likely to happen after the budget session of the state assembly.

The chief minister said the cabinet would be expanded in due course and the media would be informed as and when it happened.

