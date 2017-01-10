Punjab assembly elections 2017: Sisodia seeks votes to 'make Kejriwal CM'

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, appealed to the voters of Punjab to assume that they are choosing Arvind Kejriwal to become CM when they vote for the party. He made the statement during a public rally in Punjab's Mohali and reiterated the same whilst he spoke to the media..

When questioned about the statement, Sisodia chose to dodge questions on possibility of Arvind Kejriwal becoming chief minister of Punjab instead of denying it in entirety. "I only said that when people of Punjab vote, they should vote for AAP as if they were voting to make Arvind Kejriwal their chief minister", Manish Sisodia said. "That will be answered in due time. Let the MLAs decide on that," he said when asked if Kejriwal would become the chief minister of Punjab if the AAP came to power. This statement is in stark contrast to Bhagwant Mann's assurance of only a leader from Punjab becoming the CM if the AAP came to power.

Sisodia's statement is being looked at as a hint of Arvind Kejriwal shifting base from Delhi to Punjab. Opposition parties however, claim that they are not surprised and this move of the AAP was expected. "Punjab won't vote for Kejriwal. We are not surprised," said Sukhbir Singh Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Sisodia's statement contradicts Arvind Kejriwal's past pronouncement on not running for elections in Punjab.

