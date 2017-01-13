Punjab assembly elections 2017: Congress has big plans for Sidhu

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Congress has big plans for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress vice president, it was decided that Sidhu would be one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the Punjab Assembly Elections.

Sidhu, however, kept everyone guessing about when he would join the Congress. While all formalities have been finalised, Sidhu is understood to have kept his decision on hold as he considers the pre-Lohri period inauspicious. He is likely to join the party but is waiting for the period to get over before making a formal entry. The Congress too did not give out a clear date as to when Sidhu would be joining the party.

However, there are enough indications that talks between Sidhu and Rahul went off as expected for both parties. In its third list, the Congress has withheld the Amritsar East seat. A decision on who this seat should go to will be taken only after Sidhu joins the party.

The Amritsar East seat is held by Sidhu's wife, Dr Navjot Kaur. The Congress is likely to give this seat to either Sidhu or his wife. In the run up to the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, there were indications that if Sidhu joins the Congress and the party wins in Punjab then he would be made the deputy chief minister.

OneIndia News