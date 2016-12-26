Punjab: Acid attack over land dispute leaves 9 women injured

A dispute between 2 parties turned ugly in Punjab's Kapurthala district, when one party attacked the other with acid, leaving 9 injured.

Chandigarh, Dec 26: A heated dispute between two parties left nine women injured on Monday after one side allegedly threw acid on them in an attack in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said. The injured were rushed to the Kapurthala civil hospital for treatment. This included the wife of the village sarpanch.

According to police, the acid attack took place following a heated dispute over panchayat  land in Bhuhi village in Kapurthala, 180 km from Chandigarh.

Those injured were workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) for a community centre work in the village.

The move was disputed by village resident Nirmal Singh who claimed that the land belonged to his family. This led to heated arguments and Singh and his family members attacked the workers with acid.

Acid
Representational Image

District police chief Rajinder Singh said that the attack looked deliberate as Nirmal Singh sprayed the acid on the workers.

Singh, who was arrested, has been booked for attempt to murder along with his mother, wife and daughter.

IANS

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 21:30 [IST]
