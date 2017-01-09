Pune man requests wife's transfer on Twitter, gets an earful from Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Jan 9: It is very difficult to annoy External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and when one does so, the minister does not hold back from giving an earful. Swaraj, who is known for her prompt replies on Twitter, recently lost her cool at a special request.

A Pune-based techie tweeted that his wife, working with the railway ministry, was posted in Jhansi whereas he was in Pune and requested a transfer for her. Swaraj, however, did not take this lightly.

She replied: "If you or your wife were from my ministry and such a request for transfer was made on Twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now." Not just that, Swaraj then tagged Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in her reply.

Prabhu, also know for his quick replies on social media, then responded to the issue and said: "As per policy laid by me,I don't look into transfers. Railway Board empowered for same."

The EAM, however, does not always lose her cool with such tweets and often replies in a hilarious manner. In once such incident, a man tagged Swaraj in a tweet requesting her to get his frigerator fixed, to which she repplied: "Brother I cannot help you in matters of a refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."

