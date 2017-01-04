Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi meets MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 4: Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday met Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him wide range of issues pertaining to administration and new initiatives undertaken in the Union Territory.

Bedi gave details on some of the recent initiatives and particularly mentioned the progress made in the sanitation drive and anti-encroachment work initiated in the Union Territory since she took over as Lieutenant Governor, a release issued by the Minister's office said.

Singh, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO), referred to a proposal from Bedi for starting a space technology programme at Puducherry.

Singh said he will convey to Chairman ISRO, Prof A S Kiran Kumar, to follow up and explore the possibilities, the release said.

PTI