Puducherry Assembly passes resolution against "non-cooperative" Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

The Puducherry Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi accusing her of not being 'cooperative' with the government. The tussle between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Bedi hit a new low on Friday with the assembly passing a resolution insisting the centre to curtail the powers of Lt Governor of Puducherry.

The state Assembly adopted a resolution to amend the law to curtail the powers of the Lieutenant Governor. While the resolution is not binding on the central government it is an indication of the strained relations between Puducherry's Congress government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

The power tussle between Bedi and Narayanawamy has been raging on for a year now. From day one as Lt Governor Bedi made it clear that she would not function like a 'rubber stamp'. She pulled out rules to insist that she should be proactive and promised to play an active role in the administration of the union territory. Chief Minister Narayanasamy had opposed the same and held that an elected government was in place to take care of the administration.

The issue of irregularities to Puducherry medical students in state quota for PG courses became the latest standoff point between the two.

OneIndia News