Public Affairs Index Report: Karnataka slips to No. 4 in governance index

Karnataka has slipped down one notch from 3rd position in 2016 to 4th place in 2017 in the second edition of Public Affairs Index-2017 released on Friday.

Amongst the large states, there is no change in the ranks of the two top states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Gujarat has gained two positions rising from 5 to 3, while Karnataka slipped by one position. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had risen by three ranks each while West Bengal has risen four positions. The last four ranks amongst the large states in 2016 remain at the same position in 2017, namely Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, the PAI report says.

The ranking was based on the quality and levels of their governance in the ambit of 10 broad themes, twenty-six focus subjects and eighty-two specific variables. Karnataka is in 10th position and below in only three categories.

Themes Karnataka ranking in Large states category Essential Infrastructure 7 Support to Human Development 4 Social Protection 7 Women and Children 3 Crime, Law & Order 6 Delivery of Justice 11 Environment 2 Transparency and Accountability 2 Fiscal Management 10 Economic Freedom 10

Public Affairs Centre is a not for profit organization, established in 1994 that is dedicated to improving the quality of governance in India. The focus of PAC is primarily in areas where citizens and civil society organizations can play a proactive role in improving governance. In this regard, PAC undertakes and supports research, disseminates research findings, facilitates collective citizen action through awareness raising and capacity building activities, and provides advisory services to state and non-state agencies.

OneIndia News