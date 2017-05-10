PU results 2017: Servers rectified, result to be announced at 3 pm, May 11

The PU results 2017 will be announced on time at 3 pm on May 11. The results were initially supposed to be declared earlier, but due to a technical glitch, the announcement of the results was delayed to 3. The results will be available will be available online at pue.kar.nic.in.

[PU results 2017 Karnataka on May 11 at 3 pm]

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait said, "The results of the 2nd year PU exams would be announced on Thursday. Due to technical glitches and the server being slow, the result would not be released before 3 pm." The minister also informed that Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will also be announced on Friday, May 12, at 3 pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017

The students have been advised not to panic if the website may be slow at the time of the results being announced. This would be due to heavy traffic. The state government has however assured that all steps have been taken to ensure that the process is smooth and all students would get timely access to their results.

The examinations were held between March 9 and 27. 3,48,563 boys and 3,35,909 girls totaling 6,84,490 students appeared for these exams.

OneIndia News