PU results 2017: Servers rectified, result to be announced at 3 pm, May 11

The examinations were held between March 9 and 27. 3,48,563 boys and 3,35,909 girls totaling 6,84,490 students appeared for these exams.

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The PU results 2017 will be announced on time at 3 pm on May 11. The results were initially supposed to be declared earlier, but due to a technical glitch, the announcement of the results was delayed to 3. The results will be available will be available online at pue.kar.nic.in.

[PU results 2017 Karnataka on May 11 at 3 pm]

PU results 2017: Servers rectified, result to be announced at 3 pm, May 11

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait said, "The results of the 2nd year PU exams would be announced on Thursday. Due to technical glitches and the server being slow, the result would not be released before 3 pm." The minister also informed that Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will also be announced on Friday, May 12, at 3 pm at kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The students have been advised not to panic if the website may be slow at the time of the results being announced. This would be due to heavy traffic. The state government has however assured that all steps have been taken to ensure that the process is smooth and all students would get timely access to their results.

The examinations were held between March 9 and 27. 3,48,563 boys and 3,35,909 girls totaling 6,84,490 students appeared for these exams.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

puc, results, karnataka, students, examinations

Story first published: Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 18:04 [IST]
Other articles published on May 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...