The supplementary examinations for the PU examinations 2017 will be held on June 28. The last date to apply for the same would be May 23 2017. The PU results in Karnataka were announced earlier today.

The overall pass percentage in the second year PU examinations 2017 was at 52.38 per cent. Girls scored better than boys this year too. The pass per centage among the girls was 60.28 per cent while the boys scored at 44.74 per cent.

Among other statistics are that this year only 48 students were debarred when compared to the 74 last year. Udupi district, South and North Canara had the top three results.

The topper this year is Srujuna N from Tumkur who scored 100 in computers, 97 in English and 99 in Hindi. Her total marks were at 596.

As many as 3,55,697 of the total 6,84,490 students who appeared in the exam, held between March 9 and 27, have passed.

There has been a dip in the pass percentage by 5 per cent when compared to last year. The pass percentage recorded last year was at 57.20. Pass percentage of urban colleges is better with 52.88 per cent when compared to 50.72 per cent in rural colleges.

Colleges with NIL result:

In 2017, around 132 colleges across the state have registered nil result according to the PU results released by the government.

Around 127 Unaided PU colleges have failed to produce even a single successful student. Both Aided and Bifurcated PU colleges have one each; three government PU colleges have scored zero.

There is a rise in the number of nil result colleges compared to 2016 results. In 2016, total 91 colleges drew blank in the PU results. Last year, Unaided PU colleges topped the list with 88 colleges scoring zero.

