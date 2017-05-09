PU results 2017 Karnataka on May 11 at 3 pm

The 2nd PUC results will be announced on May 11. The results would be announced at 3 pm on May 11, a day before the SSLC 2017 results are announced. The results would be made available at the colleges on May 12.

The results on May 11 would however be available on the websites pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The examinations were held between March 9 and 27. 6,84,490 students appeared for the examinations. There were 3,48,563 boys and 3,35,909 girls who took the examination.

It may be recalled here that the PU board took elaborate measures to prevent leakage of question papers.

The evaluation of the answer sheets of both the second year PU and SSLC examinations had been completed recently. The departments concerned are now busy with the task of making arrangements to publish the results. The work of uploading information like subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, etc to the website is in full

SSLC results:

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam results will be declared on May 12 at 3 pm. Candidates can check the results from the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2017 were held between March 21 to April 12 this year in 2,720 centres across the state. As many as 8,77 lakh students appeared.

Of those who appeared, there were 4.69 835 boys while 4.07 339 girls. The Board this year issued separate question papers and answer sheets so that students can take the question papers home. The Board also allowed students coming in 15 minutes late into the exam hall after protests from parents.

OneIndia News