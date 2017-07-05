PU CET PG result 2017 declared, how to check

The PU CET PG result 2017 has been declared by the Panjab University. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their results from the official website of the university.

PU CET PG 2017 was conducted on June 10 and 11, 2017 at centres in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar. Dates of uploading of Tentative Merit List, filling objections and Provisional Merit List and counselling schedule will be notified at the online Notice Board of the respective Department/Institute/Centre," the university has said in a notice. Classes for the academic session of 2017-18 for about 49 PG courses will commence from July 24. The results are available at puchd.ac.in.

How to check PU CET PG 2017 results:

Go puchd.ac.in

Go to the admissions page.

Click on the link for "PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test- 2017"

Click on the notification that reads "Click Here For Result"

Select your exam from the links which include "CET(PG) - 2017 (Except Forensic Science and Criminology)", "CET(PG) - M.A.(Journalism & Mass Communication)", "CET(PG) - M.Com (Hons)" and "CET(PG) - M.B.A. (for Executive)"

Enter you roll number, select your course and search for your result

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News