The PSEB 12th Result 2017 result has been declared. The results of the compartment exam result for 12th class is available on the official website.

The Board had declared the Class 12 results in May 2017. The results can be checked on the hosting portal indiaresults.com or pseb.ac.in.

How to check PSEB 12th Result 2017:

Log on to pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com

or Click on results

Enter registration details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News