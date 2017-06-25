Protests erupt after Buddha statue found damaged in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 25: Locals of Hazratganj area in Lucknow staged a protest after they found that a statue of Lord Buddha was damaged.

The statue was found damaged on Sunday, triggering protests by locals.

As soon as the news spread, locals gathered in the park and held a protest demanding arrest of those involved in the act.

The police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The damaged portion has been fixed.

"Three fingers of the statue were found to be damaged. It has been rectified. We have got a complaint in this regard and are looking into the matter", Senior Superintendent of Police, Deepak Kumar said.

PTI