Protests against 'Kannadiga' Rajinikanth in Chennai, effigy burnt

Members of fringe groups staged protests outside superstar Rajinikanth's residence in Chennai. Members of a Tamil fringe group burnt an effigy of Rajinikanth protesting against his entry into politics.

Tamil Nadu: Tamilar Munnetra Padai protests near the residence of Rajinikanth in Chennai pic.twitter.com/1MlbNittJE — ANI (@ANI_news) May 22, 2017

Fringe group Tamilar Munnetra Padai protested against Rajinikanth's entry into Tamil Nadu politics. "He is a Kannadiga and he cannot enter politics in Tamil Nadu," said Veeralakshmi, a protester. Protests were held about a kilometre away from Rajinikanth's house leading to massive traffic pile up.

Security was beefed up around Rajinikanth's residence ahead of protests against him. Protesters who attempted to rally till Rajinikanth's residence were restrained by the police. Protests then continued at Cathedral road, a kilometre away from the superstar's residence. Protests against Rajinikanth come in the midst of debate around his entry into politics. Permission for the protest was granted but at a different venue.

While political parties are divided on Rajinikanth's political debut, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was the first to pass a remark on Rajinikanth's non-Tamil roots. Rajinikanth had responded to the remarks during his meet with fans and claimed that he had spent four decades in Tamil Nadu and was a pure tamilian.

OneIndia News