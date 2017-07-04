Protest breaks outside Chinese Embassy in Delhi after Beijing suspends Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Dozens of people held a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi after China suspended Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Nathu La Pass on Tuesday. The Yatra was officially called off over a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border.

China has reportedly refused entry to the first batch of some 50 pilgrims, who were supposed to travel to Kailash Mansarovar, via Nathu La in Sikkim. But China said on Monday that it will continue to allow Indian pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand.

The ministry permits over 1,000 pilgrims a year in 18 batches involving a 22-day arduous journey unlike the Nathu La route which enabled pilgrims to travel 1,500-km-long route from Nathu La to Kailash by buses.

The Nathu La route is the second one opened by China for the Indian pilgrims to visit Kailash and Mansarovar areas located at an altitude of 15,160 feet in Tibet.

China's move cancelling the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim came as a disappointment to the 800 devotees hoping to visit the high altitude area, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, considered holy by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, takes place from June to September every year.

