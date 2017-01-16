Protectors turn predators in Tumkur: Cops booked for rape in Tumkur

An assistant sub inspector of police and constable attached to a police station in Anthrasahalli in Tumkur have been booked for raping a 33-year-old woman said to be mentally challenged. ASI Umesh is said to have raped the woman in the wee hours of Sunday after picking her up on the pretext of dropping her back to her residence.

Incident is said to have taken place when the victim fought with her family and stepped out of her house on Saturday night. While walking on the road she was stopped by the police duo who was on the night beat. After gathering information about the victim and her address, the policemen offered to drop her home.

"She was sitting at the door of the house and suddenly disappeared. I thought she would come back as she does such things very often. But she did not return till 2 in the night. She told me that while she was walking, one policeman stopped her and asked her where she is going. She said that she wanted to go home and the policeman offered to drop her home and asked her to sit inside his jeep. After this he raped her and then dropped her around 3.30 am. She narrated the incident to me later," said the victim's mother.

After the incident, victim was dropped at her residence at wee hours on Sunday. The distraught victim informed her family members about the atrocities against her. The family filed a complaint following which an first information report was registered against the ASI and the constable.

The victim was sent for medical tests which confirmed that she was raped. The Tumkur SP has assured an impartial enquiry and disciplinary action against the officers. The victim is still under medical treatment.

OneIndia News