Prohibitory orders in MP town after communal tension

By:
Alirajpur, June 27: Prohibitory orders were clamped in Azad Nagar of Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district following communal tension, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police K. Kartikeyan told IANS that security forces have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code clamped.

'The miscreants are being arrested. The situation is under control at the moment,' he added.Stone-pelting incidents were reported in Azad Nagar area on Monday morning after tension broke between the two communities.

Police attempted to calm the situation but tension flared at night and there was stone-pelting.

IANS

