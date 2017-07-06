Prohibitory orders continue in Baduria, West Bengal amidst communal flare up

The situation in Baduria, West Bengal where a communal flare took place continues to remain tense. Section 144 or prohibitory order continue to remain imposed in both Basirhat and Baduria.

A burnt vehicle seen at a road after a communal riot at Baduria in North 24 Pargana district of West Bengal. Photo credit: PTI

The internet services also continue to remain suspended in North 24 Paraganas. Heavy security continues to be deployed and officials are monitoring the situation closely.

The centre had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence that flared up following a controversial post on the social media. Home Ministry officials say that they are closely monitoring the situation and if the need be more re-enforcements would be sent to the state.

In the backdrop of the tension both the Chief Minister of the State, Mamata Banerjee and Governor K N Tripathi are engaged in a war of words. Mamata accused the Governor of rude behaviour. The Governor on the other hand released a statement in which he said that the CM's outburst was aimed at covering up the lapses on part of her government.

