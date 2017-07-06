Prohibitory orders continue in Baduria, West Bengal amidst communal flare up

The situation in Baduria, West Bengal where a communal flare took place continues to remain tense. Section 144 or prohibitory order continue to remain imposed in both Basirhat and Baduria.

The internet services also continue to remain suspended in North 24 Paraganas. Heavy security continues to be deployed and officials are monitoring the situation closely.

The centre had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violence that flared up following a controversial post on the social media. Home Ministry officials say that they are closely monitoring the situation and if the need be more re-enforcements would be sent to the state.

In the backdrop of the tension both the Chief Minister of the State, Mamata Banerjee and Governor K N Tripathi are engaged in a war of words. Mamata accused the Governor of rude behaviour. The Governor on the other hand released a statement in which he said that the CM's outburst was aimed at covering up the lapses on part of her government.

OneIndia News