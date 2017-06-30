Prohibitory order imposed after lynching in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Section 144 has been imposed in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, where yesterday a man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of carrying beef in his car.

After the incident additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The incident took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that killings in the name of cow protection won't be tolerated in Sabarmati.

On the basis of detailed reports received from sub- divisional officer, Anant Kumar, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 in all the six blocks of Ramgarh, Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said.

Yesterday SP Kishore Kaushal told a press conference that around 30 people surrounded the van bearing a West Bengal number plate in the Bazaar Tand area of Ramgarh police station. They dragged out the driver of the vehicle, Mohd Allimuddin, a resident of neighboring Hazaribagh district, and thrashed him, injuring him seriously. The case was registered on the basis of the video footage and asserted the guilty would be arrested soon, he said.

A couple of days after a mob attacked and injured a man in Giridih district on suspicion that he had slaughtered a cow.

(With agency inputs)